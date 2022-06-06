Report: Darwin Nunez - Liverpool Are Interested In Transfer Of Benfica Striker - Reliable Journalist

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce has confirmed Liverpool's interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez but has said the Merseyside club will not get involved in a bidding war for the player.

Liverpool are braced for another bid from Bayern Munich for striker Sadio Mane as speculation continues to suggest that the Senegalese is looking for a fresh challenge and will move on this summer.

According to Joyce, the Bundesliga club have already had a bid of £21million plus add-ons turned down by Liverpool.

As focus now switches to who Jurgen Klopp could bring in to help carry the burden left by Mane's exit, Joyce also confirmed Liverpool's interest in Nunez.

The respected journalist said the Merseyside club are keen on Nunez after he impressed against them in the Champions League but said they 'will NOT sign him at any cost. It will be on their terms.'

The 22-year-old striker is rumoured to be of interest to Manchester United so it looks like new Sporting Director Julian Ward will not get into a bidding war with their northwest rivals.

Should Liverpool get priced out of a move, they will without doubt have other targets as they try and replace their number 10 who has served the club so well since 2016.

