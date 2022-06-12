Report: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer From Benfica - Contract Length Different To What Previous Reports Suggested

As Liverpool look more and more likely to complete the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, a report has emerged suggesting that the five year deal initially reported was off the mark.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite many outlets claiming over the past few days that a deal had been agreed between Liverpool and Benfica for a total of £85million, reports emerged over the past 24 hours suggesting discussions were still taking place over the structure of the deal.

It looks as though a deal is now confirmed however with Paul Joyce reporting that Liverpool will pay a £64million initial fee for the 22-year-old with a further £21.3million in add-ons based on certain conditions being met.

The add-ons, which had been reported as the stumbling block in reaching an agreement will be split with £12.8million based on the Uruguyan's appearances at Liverpool and £8.5million on the success of the team.

Six Year Deal

Previous reports had suggested that Nunez, who made it clear he only wanted to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, had agreed terms on a five year contract.

Joyce has now also confirmed that the player will be signing a 6-year deal at Anfield until the summer of 2028.

Nunez is currently in Madrid with his medical scheduled for tomorrow so Liverpool fans will hope for official confirmation of the transfer in the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |