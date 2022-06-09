Report: Darwin Nunez - Manchester United Remain In Contact With Player's Agent As Liverpool Transfer Gets Closer

Manchester United are still in contact with the agent of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez despite Liverpool reportedly closing in on a deal to sign the player according to a report.

It was suggested on Wednesday that Liverpool were in pole position to sign the 22-year-old in a deal worth €100million as they look to replace Sadio Mane who seems likely to move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Overnight, there have been further reports that a structured deal of €80million plus €20million in add-ons has been submitted by Liverpool to Benfica.

It would appear however that Manchester United have not given up hope of signing the prolific Uruguayan and remain in contact with his agent according to Fabrizio Romano.

'Liverpool are preparing official bid for Darwin Núñez for €80m plus add ons after opening talks with Benfica. No formal proposal yet - verbal talks ongoing, waiting for key steps. #LFC Manchester United, still in contact with Darwin Núñez’s agent. Crucial hours/days ahead.'

With no official confirmation of a bid being accepted as of yet, Liverpool fans should remain cautiously optimistic that Nunez could be heading to Anfield.

They know from past experience, however, after the Nabil Fekir transfer saga, that things can change very quickly and it looks like Manchester United will continue their chase for the player until an agreement becomes official.

