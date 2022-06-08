Skip to main content
Report: Darwin Nunez - Reliable Liverpool Sources Confirm Interest & Intent To Smash Transfer Record To Get Him

After it was reported overnight that Liverpool had bid £85million for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, journalists close to the club have confirmed the club's interest in the player.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool appear to be preparing for life without Sadio Mane with the striker rumoured to be heading for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

As soon as reports started to circulate that the Senegalese may be looking for a fresh challenge, Liverpool made it clear that they would only do business at the right price and when a high-quality replacement is found.

On Sunday, Paul Joyce of The Times reported that Liverpool were keen on Nunez, and in an article in the publication today reiterates their interest but says it will come down to price with the Primeira club asking for £85million.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail has also confirmed Liverpool's interest in the 22-year-old Uruguyan but goes one step further by claiming the Merseyside club are 'prepared to smash their transfer record to get him'.

King also claims that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are interested in Nunez although reports have suggested he is looking for Champions League football which could rule the Red Devils out of the running.

Author Verdict

The signs are positive based on the sources reporting the news but as Liverpool have proved in the past they will not be held to ransom on transfer fees so optimism should be treated with caution.

Should a deal be agreed for Nunez, Mane's move to Bayern looks like a dead cert and he will bring to an end a brilliant six years at Anfield.

