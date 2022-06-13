Skip to main content
Report: Darwin Nunez Set To Be Announced As Liverpool Player Tomorrow Morning Says Trusted Journalist

It's what Liverpool fans all over the world have been waiting for. When will the Reds announce the signing of 22-year-old Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez? 

According to trusted journalist at The Mirror David Maddock, Nunez had his Liverpool medical today and the results from it won't be available until tomorrow morning. Meaning it's highly unlikely there will be an official announcement today. 

Maddock tweeted earlier on today that Nunez's medical began at 11am BST and was expected to take up the majority of the afternoon as there can be no shortcuts to the procedure. 

I'm sure Reds fans don't need reminding about the confusion over Frenchman Nabil Fakir's medical situation back in 2018 which proves no signing is official until the medical is passed. 

Liverpool will be wanting to announce the £85 million [including add ons] signing straight away once the medical results are in. Therefore a more realistic time for an official announcement is likely to be tomorrow [Tuesday] morning BST. 

