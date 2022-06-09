Skip to main content
Report: Darwin Nunez Set To Join Liverpool In €100million Transfer

Darwin Nunez appears set to join Liverpool in a deal worth €100million from Benfica according to three major Portuguese newspapers.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have moved quickly as they look to line up a replacement for Sadio Mane who appears to be heading for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

After Paul Joyce confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Nunez on Sunday, news broke on Wednesday suggesting that the two clubs were in talks over a potential deal and that the player had agreed on a 5-year contract.

Journalist Zach Lowy has now confirmed that all three of the major Portuguese outlets (Record, O Jogo, and A Bola) are reporting that the Uruguayan is set to join Liverpool in a €100million deal.

Lowy also confirms that it will be a structured deal of €80million plus €20million in bonuses, €10million of which are ‘easily attainable.’

Whilst this looks promising from a Liverpool perspective, there is no official confirmation from either club and Manchester United are rumoured to still be in talks with Nunez’s representatives.

The next few hours and days could be crucial as Liverpool try and hold off their rivals to get their man.

