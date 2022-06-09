Skip to main content
Report: Darwin Nunez Transfer - Full Agreement Between Liverpool & Benfica

Liverpool and Benfica are in full agreement over the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez according to a report in Portugal.

Darwin Nunez

The hierarchy at Anfield have moved swiftly to secure an agreement for the 22-year-old as they expect to lose Sadio Mane this summer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

A report on Sunday from Paul Joyce confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Nunez, before news broke on Wednesday suggesting that the two clubs were in talks over a potential deal.

According to the Portuguese publication Record (via Farrell Keeling), there is now a full agreement between the two clubs for the transfer of the Uruguayan.

As expected, the deal appears to be a structured one with Liverpool playing £68million plus another £17million in add-ons should certain conditions be met.

There is no official confirmation from either club as of yet but Liverpool fans can be cautiously optimistic the deal will be finalised with Nunez signing a 5-year deal.

Assuming the deal is completed, it is certainly an exciting prospect to see how Jurgen Klopp can develop Nunez based on his past work with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

