Report: Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Is Not Complete - Agreement On Fee Missing

The transfer to take Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is not complete according to a report from reliable journalist Paul Joyce.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Many outlets had reported that the two clubs had agreed on an £85million transfer fee with £68million paid upfront and £17million in bonuses.

Personal terms were also reported to have been agreed with Nunez set to sign a five-year deal at Anfield.

According to Joyce, the two clubs remain £8million apart in their valuation of the 22-year-old, and Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has now flown to Portugal for further discussions with the Primeira Liga club to try and get the deal done.

The report claims Ward will try and convince Benfica to reduce the upfront payment from £68million to £60million and also link the bonuses to individual and team success rather than appearances.

With Nunez said to be keen to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, the Anfield hierarchy are still confident they will complete the transfer for the prolific striker.

A deal that seemed imminent however may now take a few more days to complete with Nunez needing to have a medical once the two clubs shake hands on a deal.

