Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer

Liverpool look set to part ways with defender Ben Davies who has been on loan at Sheffield United this season according to a report.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds in a shock move from Preston North End, 18 months ago, in a deal reported to be just over £1.5million.

Ben Davies

After joining on the same day as Ozan Kabak, the Englishman was expected to step in for the remainder of the 2020/21 season as cover for long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Despite signing a deal until the summer of 2025, Davies never made a first team appearance for Liverpool and joined the Blades on loan this season where he made just 22 appearances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the Liverpool Echo (via Anfield Edition), Davies will be allowed to leave the Merseyside club this summer but Liverpool will be looking for a decent fee for the player.

Davies may not be the only defender who is deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield and it is expected that the club will also listen to offers for Neco Williams and Nat Phillips who both spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Kingsley Coman Serge Gnabry Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Gavi
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey

By Damon Carr43 minutes ago
LeBron James
News

LeBron James - NBA Superstar & Liverpool Part Owner Joins The Billionaire Club According To Forbes

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Well-Renowned Striker' If Sadio Mane Departs To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Conor Bradley Kostas Tsimikas
News

Liverpool - International Round Up - Thursday, 2nd June - Three Reds Were In Action

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Makes It Clear He Wants Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich, Final Agreement Between Clubs Needed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Belgium v Netherlands: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk In International Action

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Lautaro Martinez: Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham Target Makes Statement On Inter Milan Future (Report)

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago