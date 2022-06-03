Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer

Liverpool look set to part ways with defender Ben Davies who has been on loan at Sheffield United this season according to a report.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds in a shock move from Preston North End, 18 months ago, in a deal reported to be just over £1.5million.

After joining on the same day as Ozan Kabak, the Englishman was expected to step in for the remainder of the 2020/21 season as cover for long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Despite signing a deal until the summer of 2025, Davies never made a first team appearance for Liverpool and joined the Blades on loan this season where he made just 22 appearances.

According to the Liverpool Echo (via Anfield Edition), Davies will be allowed to leave the Merseyside club this summer but Liverpool will be looking for a decent fee for the player.

Davies may not be the only defender who is deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield and it is expected that the club will also listen to offers for Neco Williams and Nat Phillips who both spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

