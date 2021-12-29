Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Denis Zakaria Communicates Decision On Future As Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus Watch On

Author:

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has communicated the decision about his future to the Bundesliga club ahead of the transfer window opening in January according to a report.

Denis Zakaria

The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of the season and with it looking likely he would not be renewing, there was some speculation they may listen to offers in January to ensure they saw something of a return.

It appears though according to Fabrizio Romano that the 25 year old has told Gladbach it is his intention to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Romano reports that Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in touch with his representatives and the race is an open one.

Read More

Liverpool have been linked to the player previously and last month were reported as favourites to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

'Official. Denis Zakaria has communicated to Borussia Mönchengladbach his plan to leave the club as free agent at the end of the season. #BMG FC Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in contact with his agent. Nothing agreed/decided yet.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Denis Zakaria Communicates Decision On Future As Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus Watch On

3 minutes ago
imago1008877062h (1)
Non LFC

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Begs To Join Barcelona After Manchester United Dressing Room Turns Against Ralf Rangnik

11 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Leicester City v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned - Pressure On FSG, Mohamed Salah Needs Help, Title Over?

1 hour ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: No Bayern Munich Agreement For Transfer Of Liverpool Target Raphinha

2 hours ago
Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Set Deadline For Erling Haaland Transfer Decision, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United Linked

3 hours ago
Mikel Arteta
News

Breaking: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Miss Manchester City Clash After Testing Positive For Covid-19

4 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup

5 hours ago
Taiwo Awoniyi
News

Union Berlin & Former Liverpool Striker Taiwo Awoniyi Called Up By Nigeria For AFCON

5 hours ago