Report: Denis Zakaria Communicates Decision On Future As Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus Watch On

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has communicated the decision about his future to the Bundesliga club ahead of the transfer window opening in January according to a report.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of the season and with it looking likely he would not be renewing, there was some speculation they may listen to offers in January to ensure they saw something of a return.

It appears though according to Fabrizio Romano that the 25 year old has told Gladbach it is his intention to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Romano reports that Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in touch with his representatives and the race is an open one.

Liverpool have been linked to the player previously and last month were reported as favourites to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

'Official. Denis Zakaria has communicated to Borussia Mönchengladbach his plan to leave the club as free agent at the end of the season. #BMG FC Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in contact with his agent. Nothing agreed/decided yet.'

