Report: Divock Origi Decides He Wants To Leave Liverpool, 'Proposed' To Inter Milan

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has decided he wants to leave Liverpool this January, and he has been offered to Serie A Champions Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Belgian - who has scored five goals in all competitions for the Reds this season - has been linked with moves away for several seasons, and this looks to be the window he is offloaded due to his contract situation.

Origi has a 'performance' clause, in which he starts a certain number of matches to extend his contract. He has only started four in all competitions, and none in the Premier League.

According to FC Inter News, the Belgian is one of two strikers who have been offered to Italian champions Inter this month.

The website explains that Nerazzurri’s management’s plan is to reinforce their forward line in the summer, and they are eyeing Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca in that regard.

Origi would be a welcome short-term addition alongside Edin Dzeko, but the two above would be much more long-term in their vision.

At this moment in time, Inter have not taken the bait, and there is no negotiation with either him or Andrea Belotti, who is the other striker to be offered.

