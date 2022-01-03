Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Report: Divock Origi Set For Juventus Move After Comeback Campaign

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is set for a move to Juventus, according to reports.

The Belgian is responsible for many legendary Liverpool moments - even popping up with one this campaign away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And the Old Lady seem to have taken interest after he as been out for the last six matches with a 'little issue'.

Gazzetta.it reports that Juventus have taken steps to sign him this month as they search for more firepower to bolster a Serie A campaign that has seen them struggle for goals.

They have scored just 19 in 12 matches and sit fifth in the table, with their top scorers on five being Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

Author Verdict

Origi has been crucial in moments this season, and with retrospect has earned the respect deserved after criticism last campaign.

It would be of his best interests to leave, but certainly not Liverpool's.

With his contract available to extend for another 12 months and a man in red hot form, the value to get out of Origi would not be primed in January.

And we haven't even mentioned AFCON! 

