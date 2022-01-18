Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed

France international Eduardo Camavinga is allowed to leave Real Madrid with Liverpool keen on obtaining his services according to a report.

The 19 year old made the move to the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer for a reported fee of £27.9million from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

It was claimed recently that the midfielder has already grown frustrated by his lack of game time at Real Madrid and could look to move away from Spain.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are Carlo Ancelotti's go to players for the starting XI with Camavinga battling out for the next spot with Fede Valverde.

According to journalist Daniel Nielson, the player who arrived in Madrid with a huge reputation for being an elite talent has been told he can leave the club.

Neilson claims that Liverpool are keen on Camavinga and he is available for £50million with Florentino Perez looking to make a profit on the player.

Liverpool are in need of freshening up their midfield options and Camavinga would fit that bill.

Whether Real Madrid and Perez would be prepared to let him leave however with Modric and Kroos both well into their thirties remains to be seen.

