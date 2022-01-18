Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed

France international Eduardo Camavinga is allowed to leave Real Madrid with Liverpool keen on obtaining his services according to a report.

Eduardo Camavinga

The 19 year old made the move to the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer for a reported fee of £27.9million from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

It was claimed recently that the midfielder has already grown frustrated by his lack of game time at Real Madrid and could look to move away from Spain.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are Carlo Ancelotti's go to players for the starting XI with Camavinga battling out for the next spot with Fede Valverde.

According to journalist Daniel Nielson, the player who arrived in Madrid with a huge reputation for being an elite talent has been told he can leave the club.

Neilson claims that Liverpool are keen on Camavinga and he is available for £50million with Florentino Perez looking to make a profit on the player.

Read More

'Camavinga allowed to leave Real Madrid for £50m. Liverpool keen. One to keep an eye on #LFC #RMA'

Liverpool are in need of freshening up their midfield options and Camavinga would fit that bill.

Whether Real Madrid and Perez would be prepared to let him leave however with Modric and Kroos both well into their thirties remains to be seen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Eduardo Camavinga
Transfers

Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed

just now
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'They Need Someone' - Former Player on Liverpool Transfer Links To Arnaut Danjuma

30 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele, FC Barcelona, Karim Rekik, Sevilla
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer

1 hour ago
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
News

Breaking: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021

1 hour ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Anfield
Quotes

'Probably Be Good Business' - Glen Johnson On The Future Of Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

11 hours ago
Arsenal’s Calum Chambers (second left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates and manager Mikel Arteta (left) during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Match Coverage

Report: EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal And Liverpool Postponement Possibility

12 hours ago
Roberto Lewandowski
News

'Messi Robbed', 'Deserved King' - Fans React To Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Winning The FIFA Best Men's Player Award For 2021

13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo Of Manchester United & Portugal Wins Special Award At FIFA Best Awards

14 hours ago