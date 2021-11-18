Report: Emergence Of Pedri, Gavi Means Barcelona Ready To Sell Frenkie De Jong, Liverpool, Manchester City On Alert

According to a report, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong with both Liverpool and Manchester City interested.

The Catalan club shelled out close to £80million to take the 24 year old to the Nou Camp after he excelled in an Ajax team who went so close to making the Champions League final in 2019.

De Jong has made 109 appearances so far for Barcelona scoring nine goals and assisting 14 times.

According to a report in TeamTalk, Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito is claiming Barcelona are now willing to see one of their main assets to raise funds.

The emergence of both Pedri and Gavi in midfield for Barcelona may mean that new manager Xavi believes they can handle the loss of the Dutchman to help strengthen other areas of the team.

The report goes on to say that it would take an offer of around £58million to get De Jong and both Liverpool and Manchester City are interested.

Liverpool need to freshen up their midfield options after losing Gini Wijnaldum in the summer and with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago all the wrong side of 30.

In fact Barcelona have been linked with Thiago of late with it being claimed Xavi is keen to take the Spanish midfielder back to where he started his career.

This has led to some believing a swap deal involving the 30 year old and De Jong is possible.

