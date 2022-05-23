Skip to main content
Report: Everton, Crystal Palace And Newcastle Look To Sign Liverpool Transfer Target

Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are aiming to sign Liverpool transfer target Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer.

The tricky winger may be available on the cheap in August due to the Hornets being relegated from the Premier League, and it is likely that a move to the Reds would be his preferred destination.

As per CaughtOffside, according to James Footeux, upto three topflight teams are aiming to hijack the Reds move for the Senegalese, including their local rivals.

The attraction of Champions League football may tempt Sarr with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side, however, if the 24-year-old is seeking more regular first team football, he may be suited to other options.

Sarr netted five times and contributed two assists in 22 games for the Hornets this season, and was their joint second top scorer.

