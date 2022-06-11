Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder Sees Jarrod Bowen As Perfect Fit For Liverpool

Paul Merson believes that West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen would be a perfect fit for Liverpool. 

In Merson's weekly column for Sportskeeda, he wrote: "He reminds me of a forward version of James Milner - reliable, honest and works his socks off for the team. He's been linked with a move to Liverpool and at the moment, I think he'd be a great squad player for them."

The Reds are in need of reinforcements up top, with Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino all confirmed or set to leave in the comings weeks. They are reportedly edging closer to signing 22-year-old striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for what would be a club record fee, but Jurgen Klopp may feel he needs additional fire power in the forward positions, and Bowen may be the perfect signing.

Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen in action against Southampton

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Merson added: "He won't go in there and take someone's spot immediately, but Liverpool play a lot of games and their brand of football is intense, so he'll have plenty of game time under his belt."

The 25-year-old contributed 22 goals and assists in 36 Premier League matches for the Hammers last season, and would likely be utilised as a back up option to Mohamed Salah.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Roberto Firmino
News

Report: What is Roberto Firmino’s current contract situation with Liverpool?

By Rowan Lee11 minutes ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'I Think He Is Going To Make It In The Premier League' - Pundit Raves About Liverpool Target Calvin Ramsay

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Enviously Send Warning To Liverpool After Being Beat To Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: No Third Bid To Liverpool Yet For Sadio Mane From Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Transfers

WATCH: Sadio Mané's Best Goals And Moments For Liverpool

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'There Was Talk Of A Refusal Of An X-Ray' - Medical Expert On Reports Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Played With An Injury For Egypt

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Appears To Be Confirmed By Club Owner On Twitter

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'A Low-Risk Operation' - Sporting Director Claims Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Is Not A Gamble For 'Humble' Player

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago