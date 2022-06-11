Report: Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder Sees Jarrod Bowen As Perfect Fit For Liverpool

Paul Merson believes that West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen would be a perfect fit for Liverpool.

In Merson's weekly column for Sportskeeda, he wrote: "He reminds me of a forward version of James Milner - reliable, honest and works his socks off for the team. He's been linked with a move to Liverpool and at the moment, I think he'd be a great squad player for them."

The Reds are in need of reinforcements up top, with Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino all confirmed or set to leave in the comings weeks. They are reportedly edging closer to signing 22-year-old striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for what would be a club record fee, but Jurgen Klopp may feel he needs additional fire power in the forward positions, and Bowen may be the perfect signing.

Jarrod Bowen in action against Southampton IMAGO / PA Images

Merson added: "He won't go in there and take someone's spot immediately, but Liverpool play a lot of games and their brand of football is intense, so he'll have plenty of game time under his belt."

The 25-year-old contributed 22 goals and assists in 36 Premier League matches for the Hammers last season, and would likely be utilised as a back up option to Mohamed Salah.

