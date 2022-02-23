Skip to main content
Report: Fabio Carvalho - Agreements In Place For Transfer From Fulham To Liverpool

After the move for Fabio Carvalho from Fulham to Liverpool fell through on the last day of the January transfer window, reports continue to suggest that a deal will still be done for the summer.

Fabio Carvalho

The fee was agreed for the 19 year old and it looked like Carvalho would sign for the Reds and be loaned back to Fulham for the remainder of the season, but the paperwork could not be submitted in time.

The England under 18 international is out of contract in the summer meaning he will be available for a nominal fee, particularly to foreign clubs who would just need to pay compensation to Fulham.

As reported by Anfield Watch, journalist David Lynch told KENN7's youtube channel that an agreement between the clubs and the player and Liverpool is in place.

Lynch was very positive in what he said claiming 'I firmly expect to get it done'.

There have been rumours that should Carvalho sign for Liverpool, he could spend next season back on loan at Fulham who will likely be playing in the Premier League themselves.

Overall, it looks positive that Liverpool will sign a player they have followed for some time, but until there is an official confirmation of the deal, the door remains open for other interested clubs.

By Neil Andrew
2 minutes ago
