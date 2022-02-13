Skip to main content
Report: Fabio Carvalho Transfer To Liverpool - 'Framework Of An Agreement In Place', Player Could Be Loaned Back To Fulham

The framework of an agreement is in place that would see Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho join Liverpool in the summer according to a report.

Fabio Carvalho

It looked like the 19-year-old would be signed by Liverpool and loaned straight back to Fulham until the end of the season on the final day of the January transfer window.

The delay in submitting the paperwork however meant that the deadline was missed and the deal fell through but the two clubs still managed to process the loan deal for Neco Williams.

Since the transfer window closed, Jurgen Klopp has spoken openly about his admiration for the England under 18 international and reports have suggested the two clubs and player were still keen to sign a pre-agreement.

According to Kevin Palmer, the framework of an agreement is now in place for Carvalho to join Liverpool with discussions on going but the Reds trying to get the deal finalised as quickly as possible.

Read More

The journalist goes on to suggest that Fulham are looking to see if Carvalho can be loaned back to them next season when they are likely to be a Premier League club.

Author Verdict

Liverpool need to get a deal tied up for the talented youngster as soon as possible so no encouragement is offered to other potential suitors of which there will be plenty.

Depending on Liverpool's plans for next season for the player, loaning him back for a season's worth of Premier League experience may not be a bad idea.

