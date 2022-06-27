Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Transfer Speculation Linking Porto Midfielder Otavio With Liverpool

After Porto midfielder Otavio was linked with a transfer to Liverpool over the past few days, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the reports.

Otavio

Liverpool have had a busy start to the transfer window bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay and noises coming out of Anfield suggested that was the end of their business in terms of incomings.

The Merseyside club have also seen Sadio Mane move to Bayern Munich and Takumi Minamino looks destined to move to Ligue 1 with Monaco.

According to Romano, both Liverpool and Porto have denied all rumours about a potential deal for Portuguese international Otavio.

He also goes on to say that there are currently no negotiations between Liverpool and the Primeira Liga team.

On Saturday, The Mirror has reported that Porto were expecting Liverpool to make a bid of around £34million within the next week and that Leeds United were also in the running to sign the 27-year-old.

A report from Portuguese publication JN on Sunday then suggested that the player's agent, Israel Oliveira, has already been in England trying to negotiate a deal for a player that Liverpool have been linked with in the past.

It looks based on Romano's comments that nothing appears to be in the offing as things stand but there is still some way to go until the transfer window closes so things could still change.

