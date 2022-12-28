Skip to main content
Report: Favourites Revealed In Enzo Fernandez Transfer Race, Liverpool & Real Madrid Also Remain In Hunt For World Cup Star

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

A number of top European clubs are interested in the Benfica midfielder.
The transfer race for Benfica midfielder and World Cup star Enzo Fernandez appears to be hotting up with reports suggesting multiple bids from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old enhanced his already growing reputation with a series of scintillating performances in Qatar helping Argentina to glory and picking up the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Enzo Fernandez

It has been widely reported that the player, who only joined the Primeira Liga club in the summer, has a release clause of €120million.

Whilst it had been expected that he would not leave Portugal until next Summer at the earliest, there is now a real possibility that the release clause will be triggered and he will move during the January transfer window.

According to Gastón Edul of TyC Sports, Fernandez and his agent are now both in Portugal in case a club agrees to pay the release clause.

He also claims that Manchester United are favourites to do so, closely followed by Liverpool and Real Madrid in that order.

'Enzo Fernández arrived in Portugal. His representative traveled to be close in case he had to negotiate a contract if a club decides to pay Benfica's exit clause -120 million-. That depends on the buying club. Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid. In that order.'

LFCTR Verdict

After the impending signing of Cody Gakpo, it seems unlikely that Liverpool have the resources to pay such a huge fee despite the undeniable talent.

The need for at least one new midfielder at Anfield in January is real however, so they may look to a more cost-effective option.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

