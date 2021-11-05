Report: Fiorentina Name Price For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus, Manchester City Also Interested

One of the biggest transfer stories over the coming months will be that of Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina who has on many occasions been linked with Liverpool.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso announced last month that contract negotiations between the player and the club had broken down and La Viola maybe forced to sell.

After the Serbia international had enjoyed a sensational season in Serie A during the last campaign, links to lots of big European clubs emerged.

Liverpool links to Vlahovic have been persistent and most recently reported by Florence based newspaper La Nazione.

Fiorentina Name Price For Vlahovic

According to a report from Goal, Fiorentina have now named their price for the 21 year old who is out of contract at La Viola in June 2023.

The report claims that the Italian club will be asking for €80m for the player and they are hoping for an auction which could happen as early as the January transfer window.

It also said that the player's future may well be in the Premier League as such a hefty price tag would be too much for Juventus.

