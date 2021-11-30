Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Report: Former Barcelona Player And Liverpool Transfer Target Adama Traore's Amazing New Price Tag

Author:

According to a report, Wolves are willing to slash the price of Liverpool target and former Barcelona player Adama Traore.

The Spanish international has been linked with the Reds since last summer when it was rumoured that Wolves were asking for £50million.

Adama Traore

A report from Football Insider however claims that a Wolves source has told them they are now willing to slash the price of the winger.

It states that a deal could be done in January for a price around £20million and possibly as low as £18million.

The publication states that Wolves are strapped for cash and need to sell players before they can bring players in.

Read More

They have the option to buy striker Hwang Hee-chan from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer and having watched him settle so well will not want to miss out on the purchase of the 25 year old.

Traore has only 18 months left to run on his contract so Wolves need to make a decision to cash in or risk losing Traore for nothing.

Liverpool will lose both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to the Africa Cup Of Nations in January and Jurgen Klopp maybe tempted to bolster his attacking options in a cut price deal for a player with Premier League experience.

Transfers

