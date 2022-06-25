Skip to main content
Report: Former Liverpool Forward Joins Nottingham Forest From Union Berlin

Nottingham Forest have agreed on a deal with Union Berlin to sign Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee.

The Nigerian forward joins newly-promoted Forest on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £17 million.

Awoniyi scored twenty goals in forty-three appearances last season in the Bundesliga. He was predominantly used as a striker, alongside a partner.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Liverpool are set to earn around £1.7 million from the transfer, due to a 10% sell-on clause put in place when he left Anfield without an appearance last summer.

Read More

"I'm very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest,", the 24-year-old said following his move to The City Ground. “It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of."

It is expected that Awoniyi will play as the central man in the forward line, as Welsh international Brennan Johnson will hope to carry his exceptional form into the new season.

The Championship play-off winners look not yet to be finished this transfer window, and are interested in Liverpool's Neco Williams - even going as far as doing everything they can do to sign the right-back.

According to reports, the Reds are looking for around £15 million for the 21-year-old.

