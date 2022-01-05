Report: Former Liverpool Player Phillippe Coutinho To Sign For Steven Gerrard At Aston Villa

Ex-Liverpool attacking midfielder Phillippe Coutinho is set to return to the Premier League in a move to Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Brazilian struggled at Barcelona after a gargantuan sum prized him away from Anfield, and the Catalan club are close to finally washing their hands of him.

After leaving the Reds in 2018, Coutinho has scored 17 goals in 76 league appearances in La Liga, and won the Champions League whilst on loan at Bayern Munich in 2020.

Journalist Matteo Morreto, reliable for his news on Barcelona, has confirmed the news on Twitter today.

The signing will only endear fans of Liverpool to Aston Villa more, considering their manager is Coutinho's former teammate and legend in Steven Gerrard.

But for Villa, the signing is not to salivate the mouths of fans in Liverpool Red. Coutinho will be an excellent addition to an already flourished attacking unit.

Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia and Phillippe Coutinho is a forward line capable of beating most teams in Europe, and it is certainly an exciting one for Villa fans.

Are you excited to see the little magician back in the Premier League?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook