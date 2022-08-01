Report: Former Liverpool Target Set To Return To RB Leipzig

Chelsea forward Timo Werner looks ever more likely to rejoin RB Leipzig, with talks now underway between the two clubs. The German side are currently exploring their options and whether they want to pursue a loan or a permanent deal, according to reports.

It would be fair to say life has not gone exactly how the 26-year-old would have imagined it when he made the move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

The forward has scored just 23 goals in a total of 89 games, which is very underwhelming considering the £47.5 million price tag the Blues paid for him.

Before Werner decided to go to west London, Liverpool were said to have been in for him. For some unknown reason, Jurgen Klopp and the club decided not to go for the German international but brought Diogo Jota in instead.

It seems sensible for the No.11 to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare, as he was seen as such a prolific and lethal finisher when playing in the Bundesliga and even Champions League before.

According to Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, the forward is willing to take a 'drastic salary cut due to his great RB connection'. This shows his loyalty to his former team, where he spent four years.

Even though Werner's career has gone majorly downhill in recent times, he has still managed to stay in the German international setup. He has added six caps this year to his now-53 appearances for his country.

