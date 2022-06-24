Report: Former Liverpool Transfer Target Set To Join Premier League Rivals

A former transfer target for Liverpool looks set to sign for Premier League rivals Newcastle United according to a report.

It's been a busy start to the summer transfer window for the Reds which has seen them secure the signings of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

Whilst Liverpool continue to add young players to their squad as they look to the future, many Premier League rivals are also doing the same.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle and Lille now have an agreement for the transfer of former Liverpool defensive target Sven Botman.

Liverpool had been strongly linked with the Dutch under 21 international in January 2021 when they were suffering an injury crisis with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joel Matip all ruled out with season-ending injuries.

The move never materialised however and the 22-year-old stayed to help Lille win the Ligue 1 championship.

Transfer specialist Romano reports that after three failed bids in January, Newcastle will finally get their man for a fee of €37million with add-ons.

He goes on to say that the medical is already booked and Botman's contract is in the process of being drawn up by Newcastle chiefs.

After signing Nick Pope from Burnley earlier this week, Newcastle continue to do good business and the signing of Botman if confirmed will be another exciting addition for supporters.

