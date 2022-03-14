Report: Four Options On Shortlist To Replace Mohamed Salah Should He Depart From Liverpool

After a report broke suggesting that Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations with Liverpool have stalled, speculation is growing as to who could replace the prolific Egyptian at Anfield.

The 29 year old is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and it would appear that Liverpool and Salah's representatives are far off finding common ground on a new deal.

(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA/Sipa USA)

Liverpool will be left with a decision to make as to whether to cash in during the summer or risk losing him for free if the situation cannot be resolved when he will only have one year to run on his existing contract.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are drawing up contingency plans should Salah be sold and they report of interest in four players as things stand.

Ousmane Dembele

The French international who is reported to be admired by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season and can leave for free.

Dembele may also be wanted by PSG should Kylian Mbappe move to Real Madrid so the Reds could face competition for his signature.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Marco Asensio

The 26 year old has just less than 18 months to run on his deal at Real Madrid and is another to have been linked with a move to Merseyside recently.

The outlet report that Asensio is also on the radar of AC Milan but could act as a cheaper option for the Reds than some of the alternatives.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Angel Di Maria

The Argentine is another player out of contract at the end of the season and could provide a short term option for Klopp and Liverpool.

Di Maria is likely to be very popular as a free agent and Atletico Madrid are said to be interested.

Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and Fichajes claim he is interested in a move back to the Premier League with Arsenal also in the running.

The German international is likely to command a sizeable transfer fee and may seem the most realistic option to replace a player of Salah's quality.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

