Report: Four South American Attackers To Have Played For Liverpool

With it being announced that Darwin Nunez will join Liverpool for just over £80 million next season. We look back at some of the past and present South American attackers to have played for the Reds.

Luis Diaz

Starting with the most recent addition to the Liverpool squad in Luis Diaz. The Colombian ace signed for Liverpool in January 2022 for a fee of £42 million and has already had a massive impact on the entire squad.

Having only made 13 Premier League appearances last season, he contributed seven times with four goals and three assists.

A video recently emerged of Jurgen Klopp dancing with the brother of Luis Diaz, so It’s safe to say that Diaz and his family have settled in really well at Liverpool.

Both Diaz and Nunez were snatched from the Liga Portugal, so Klopp will be hoping that this will spark a synergy between the two upfront next season.

Roberto Firmino

Next, we have a player who was a real catalyst of the Klopp era. Roberto Firmino has been at Liverpool for seven years now, outlasting both brilliant players and managers.

The Brazilian has turned into something of a cult hero for many Liverpool fans, winning multiple trophies and redefining what it means to be a striker.

Although Firmino maybe hasn’t got as many goal contributions as he would’ve wanted during his Liverpool career, what he has offered the team is far more important than goals and assists.

Andy Robertson stated back in 2019 that “with his work rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don’t think there’s anyone like him,"

He also added that “he does everything, and that’s the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all. He’s our first line of defence, and I’ve not seen anybody better at doing that.”

With Roberto Firmino’s skill and finesse in that centre-forward role, Klopp would have struggled to get the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah firing. Their goal contributions are down to his hard work and dedication, but most of all, his sacrifices going forward.

Luis Suarez

Arguably the most talented South American to have ever played for Liverpool, Luis Suarez was prolific in front of goal and drove the 2013/14 Liverpool side to a second-place finish in the Premier League narrowly behind Manchester City.

He was the perfect replacement for Fernando Torress who had recently moved to Premier League rivals Chelsea. His dynamic playstyle and clinical right foot suited the Reds to a tee.

In what was a side mixed with inexperience and ageing players such as a 34-year-old Steven Gerrard, the Uruguayan stood out from the rest along with his attacking counterparts in Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling.

Suarez bagged 31 goals in the 2013/14 season, winning himself the prized Golden Boot award and of course a move to Spanish giants Barcelona where he would go on to win a Champions League trophy and multiple La Liga titles.

Philippe Coutinho

Although Philippe Countinho’s spell at Liverpool ended on a sour note after forcing a move to Barcelona by emailing a transfer request. Liverpool fans will always remember the priceless moments he gave them with his ridiculous curling efforts on goal.

His highlight reels are somewhat superhuman and quite frankly not believable. The way the Brazilian would touch the ball down with his left, move it onto his right and swing one in from outside the box made fans fall in love instantly.

Defenders knew what he was going to do before he got the ball, but he was so quick and agile that they couldn’t do anything about it.

Although a very different player to Darwin Nunez, Liverpool fans will be hoping for another player like Coutinho who can live up to expectations, or even surpass these expectations and fire in at least 20 goals per season.

