Report: Fulham Expected To Make A Move For Liverpool's Neco Williams

According to reports Premier League newcomers Fulham are expected to make an offer for Liverpool and Wales full-back Neco Williams in the coming week.

As reported in the ECHO, Williams has caught the eyes of a handful of clubs these past few months with Fulham, Nottingham Forest and more recently Southampton all announcing their interest in the Welshman.

IMAGO / PA Images

The-21-year old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and assisted in securing the club's promotion to the top flight. So, it's no surprise the Cottagers want him permanently.

It is thought that with the Reds new signing Calvin Ramsey, Williams will become third choice right-back which may persuade him to want to move on and acquire more game time elsewhere.

Liverpool are reportedly asking for around £15 million for Williams with Fulham the standout favourites to land his signature despite Nottingham Forest keeping a close eye on the situation.

However, Liverpool's hierarchy believe the Welshman is worth more and may hold out until next summer to let him leave. A loan option is believed to be more suitable for Liverpool at the moment.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |