Report: Fulham Prepare £10m Bid For Liverpool's Neco Williams

Premier League newcomers Fulham are reportedly preparing to make a £10 million offer to Liverpool for right back Neco Williams. 

According to the Mail Online Williams is a top priority for the Cottagers and the club have finally decided to make a bid for the 21-year-old Welshman after being persistently linked with him.  

Neco Williams

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham making 15 appearances and helping secure the club's promotion back to the top flight. So, it's no wonder the London club want him on a permanent deal. 

Fulham boss Marco Silva is also said to be a keen admirer of Williams and has reportedly already included him in his future plans despite not even owning the player. 

Within the last few months Williams has also caught the eyes of Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven who have all been linked with making a bid for the youngster. 

Liverpool are however asking for around £15 million for Williams which will be a slight blow for Fulham as they value the the Welsh international at £10 million.  

A loan option is believed to be more suitable for Liverpool at the moment if a deal cannot be agreed between the two parties. 

