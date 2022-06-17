Report: Fulham Submit Bid For Former Liverpool Player

According to reports Fulham have submitted a £16 million bid for former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.

As reported by the ECHO, the Premier League newcomers have placed a formal bid of around £16 million for former Reds midfielder and Serbian international Marco Grujic.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade back in 2016 for a fee of £5.1 million. However the Serbian was loaned out many times during his Anfield career and only managed to acquire eight appearances for the club.

Most recently Grujic's spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at Portuguese side Porto who he officially signed for at the end of the season with Liverpool asking for around £10 million for the player.

All in all Grujic's Liverpool career never really got off the mark and was rather disappointing. However the Reds did make a profit of around £5 million for the selling of the 26-year-old.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |