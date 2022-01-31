Skip to main content
Report: Fulham Want Neco Williams On Loan As Liverpool Try To Complete Transfer For Fabio Carvalho

Fulham want to take Liverpool right-back, Neco Williams, on loan until the end of the season according to a report.

Neco Williams

The Welsh international was linked with a move to Bournemouth on loan on Sunday, but appeared to be staying on Merseyside as the hours ticked down before the transfer window shut.

In a late development, however, James Pearce of The Athletic has reported that Fulham have an interest in taking the 20-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

Williams knows he needs to be playing regular football so he is considered for Wales' World Cup play-off matches and a move to Craven Cottage could enable that.

Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to be working hard to finalise a deal for Fulham's 19-year-old Carvalho who is out of contract at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if the two deals will be dependent on each other but it promises to be an exciting end to the transfer window for Liverpool fans.

