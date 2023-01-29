Report: Galatasaray 'Leading The Chase' For Transfer Of Liverpool Defender

After Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday at the fourth round stage, Jurgen Klopp claimed that the club would be doing no further business before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Despite an improved performance from his team, they were undone by a 92nd-minute winner from Kaoru Mitoma adding to Lewis Dunk's first-half equaliser which had cancelled out Harvey Elliott's opener after 30 minutes.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

It was more disappointment for the struggling Reds but it looks like they will not be using the transfer market to bring in further reinforcements as a solution before the end of the month.

According to James Pearce, however, there could be at least one outgoing before the window slams shut.

The Athletic reporter claims that Turkish side Galatasaray are 'leading the chase' to sign central defender Nathaniel Phillips.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Phillips has struggled for game time this season and with Rhys Williams returning to the club after his loan spell at Blackpool was cut short, it is understood the 25-year-old could make a move.

Pearce reports that there has also been interest from the Bundesliga but Phillips is open to the move to Turkey which could be a loan or permanent transfer.

LFCTR Verdict

It would be no surprise to see Phillips move on this January as he needs to be playing more regular football and with Williams having returned to the club.

Whether Liverpool are trying to cash in on the defender in a move to free up funds for a move for a midfielder remains to be seen but looks unlikely at this stage.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:



Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |