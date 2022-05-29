Report: Gavi 'Unhappy' With Barcelona Giving Liverpool New Hope Of Signing The Star Midfielder

Liverpool have been given a transfer boost for Barcelona star Gavi. The Spanish midfielder is reportedly unhappy with the club after the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

With the football season finishing yesterday, Liverpool's next objective will be in the summer transfer window, with a midfielder being a priority in their search.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds' main target for this summer is Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, however, Real Madrid seems the likely destination for the Frenchman.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will have to turn their attention elsewhere. As always, they have a list of players in mind and don't mind going for the second and third options if they become available.

Barcelona superstar Gavi is one midfielder that ticks the boxes for Liverpool and according to reports, that transfer has become more of a reality in recent days.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Reports by AS Diaro suggest that the Spanish talisman is 'unhappy' with his current club, after new signings Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen were offered high wages, despite just joining for free.

The contract negotiations between both parties have stalled, as Gavi's agent, Ivan de la Pena reveals they have been waiting a long time for an offer from Barcelona.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |