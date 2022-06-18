Skip to main content
Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

A West Ham insider has provided an update on rumours linking Jarrod Bowen with a transfer to Liverpool.

Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with the new England international over the past 12 months as they look to plan for the future.

Liverpool already have a vast array of attacking options although will be hit by the loss of Sadio Mane who appears destined to depart to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

The Reds have reacted by signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a transfer that could rise to a club-record fee of £85million to help ease the burden of the loss of the Senegalese.

According to West Ham insiders Claret & Hugh, the signing of Nunez will mean a deal for Bowen is put on hold, at least for a year.

"Jarrod Bowen is safe from Liverpool’s clutches for another year at least!

"The Reds have done a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the forward can play anywhere across the frontline.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There were reports suggesting the Reds would launch a bid for Bowen, with Jurgen Klopp being a fan of the ex-Hull winger.

"But instead, they have put their eggs in the Nunez basket, hoping that he can fill the gap that is soon to be left by Sadio Mane, who is joining Bayern Munich.

"Bowen would have cost well in excess of £100m while Nunez has arrived for a fee worth just over £80m.

"It means that the newly-capped England international is almost certain to remain with the Irons for another season, and likely beyond that too."

Author Verdict

It makes sense that after such a huge investment in Nunez that Liverpool cannot pursue a deal for Bowen this summer.

They may return next summer however for the 25-year-old and it could depend on whether Mohamed Salah can agree on a contract extension or decides to leave for free in 12 months' time.

