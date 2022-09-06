Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan Considering January Sale Of Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

Reports from Italy suggest 25-year-old could be available when transfer window reopens.

Liverpool's attempts to refresh their midfield options could receive a boost with reports in Italy suggesting that Nicolo Barella could be available for transfer in January.

There are doubts surrounding the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita with both players out of contract in less than 12 months.

James Milner is also out of contract next summer and skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now both in their 30s.

After Henderson's hamstring injury, the Anfield hierarchy acted swiftly to secure the season-long loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus but a longer-term plan is needed to freshen up the options available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Someone that Liverpool could well be interested in is Italy international Barella who according to calciomercato.web (via Liverpool Echo) could be available for a transfer in January.

The Italian publication report that he could be attainable for €70million with the Serie A club possibly willing to cash in after a 'disappointing start to the season'.

LFCTR Verdict

If Barella is made available, it's likely that Liverpool who are known admirers of the player would be interested.

There have been reports in the past however suggesting he would be reluctant to move to the Premier League so that could also play a factor.

For now, it's probably best that Liverpool supporters do not get very excited about the prospect of a move for the Italian.

