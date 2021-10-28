Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Interesting Development On Transfer Status Of Liverpool Linked Brazilian Gleison Bremer

    Author:

    A report has emerged to suggest that there is an interesting update in the chase for Liverpool target and Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

    The Brazilian has been in good form this season for the Italian club and with his contract due to end in 2023, interested parties are monitoring his situation.

    Gleison Bremer

    Bremer Could Represent A Bargain

    Calciomercato reports that despite his good form this season, due to the status of his existing contract, Torino may only value the player between €8million and €10million.

    This would offer clubs an opportunity to grab what looks like a bargain for a player previously linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United.

    The Italian publication also says that both Milan clubs hold an interest in the Brazilian and have started a dialogue with his representatives.

    Read More

    Liverpool Interest

    The Reds have reportedly been interested in the 24 year old for some time and he was regularly mentioned as a target during the injury crisis of last season.

    The most recent links to Liverpool came from the Brazilian media over the past few days when they claimed that Jurgen Klopp's team and the Milan clubs were leading the race.

    Whilst the price talked about in Italy represents an opportunity, Liverpool would need to sell one of the five centre backs they currently have on their books before making any move.

