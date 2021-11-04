Report: Interesting Transfer Development With Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi And Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid

When it comes to January transfers, a name high up on the list of those players that could be on the move is reported Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi of Red Bull Salzburg.

Earlier today there was a report to suggest there have been some developments between his agent and Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

German international Adeyemi has been in fine form for Salzburg this season which has led to links with a host of big European clubs including Liverpool.

Photo by DPA/Sipa USA

Today journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sport1 has tweeted that the agent of the 19 year old was in Madrid today to talk to the chiefs at both Real and Atleti.

Sport Witness also report claims that Adeyemi's agent has already met with representatives of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

It is unclear at this point whether the players representatives will continue to talk to clubs about a potential transfer and if they do whether that will include a trip to Liverpool.

Links to Liverpool have been frequent over recent weeks and most recently reported by reliable source Sky Sports Germany.

