December 9, 2021
Report: January Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool, Arsenal And PSG Target Jonathan David

Author:

According to a report, Lille do not want to sell their Canadian international striker Jonathan David in January with Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG all interested in the player. There is however a certain price that may capture their interest if a bid is made.

Jonathan David

Liverpool were linked to the player back in August by TSN Sports journalist Matthew Scianitti who claimed David was 'very high on the team's list of potential strikers'.

A report from 10sport then claimed in November that Lille will need to listen to serious offers for the player as they continue to be hampered by financial problems at the club.

The Evening Standard then suggested Arsenal are tracking the 21 year along with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a view to a transfer next summer.

January Transfer Unlikely

French publication Jfooteux report that Lille are determined to keep hold of the player at least until the end of the season.

That is a position that is likely to be strengthened by the fact that Lille have now qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

The figure quoted however that might make the French club think twice in January should an offer be made is €55million.

Author Verdict

The qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League should be enough to convince Lille to hang on to David until at least the end of the season.

A move next summer therefore appears much more likely.

Jonathan David
