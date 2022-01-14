Report: Jarrod Bowen Wants Liverpool Move This Summer

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is 'keen' to sign for Liverpool this summer, according to reports.

The Hereford-born forward has been in red-hot form this campaign, scoring five and assisting seven in 21 appearances for David Moyes' side.

Bowen has filled in as an auxiliary centre-forward for West Ham in the absence of Michail Antonio, but is mostly used on the right hand side.

Football Insider report that Liverpool are “hot” on the versatile forward and he is firmly on their radar.

Intriguingly, the former Hull City man is also “keen” on joining Liverpool, the source added, if a deal can be agreed in the summer window.

Liverpool are assessing versatile forwards who can play anywhere across the front line, with Bowen, Leeds United’s Raphinha and Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma among their top targets.

A January transfer is out of the question for all parties, with the Merseysiders not expected to make any major signings this month.

