Report: Jorge Mendes 'Making A Lot Of Movement In The Market' For Liverpool Target Marco Asensio

The agent of Liverpool target Marco Asensio, Jorge Mendes, is reported to be active in the transfer market for his client.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 26-year-old has just one year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and according to Manu Sainz and Mirko Calemme (via the Madrid Zone) recently, Liverpool have already contacted his representatives with a view to bringing him to Anfield.

Now, as per Mario Cortegana (via Madrid Xtra), Mendes is 'making a lot of movement in the market' for his client.

It does appear that Asensio could be on the move with Los Blancos possibly looking to cash in this summer to prevent the Spanish international from leaving for free in 12 months' time.

There is no doubting the quality of the former RCD Mallorca and Espanyol winger or his achievements at Real but where he would fit into the Liverpool jigsaw would be interesting to see.

The Reds currently lack a back-up option for Mohamed Salah and there also appears to be a push from supporters for a midfield player but numbers suggest they will not enter the market unless there is a departure.

Author Verdict

As to whether Asensio would be prepared to join Liverpool without a guaranteed starting place must place some doubt over a deal being done but it's not impossible

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |