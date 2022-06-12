Report: Journalist Says Aston Villa And West Ham Ideal Clubs For Liverpool Midfielder

Pete O'Rourke believes that Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should eye a move to Aston Villa or West Ham United this summer.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour for the Reds over the last few months, and has reportedly been given permission to leave the club before the start of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: "I think they’d be two good landing spots for Oxlade-Chamberlain if he does end up leaving this summer, two ambitious clubs. I think Oxlade-Chamberlain could add a lot to both sides as an attacking midfielder."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for the Reds IMAGO / Focus Images

The ex-Arsenal midfielder played 17 times in the Premier League last season, however 16 of these came in the first 22 matchdays. With the emergence of Harvey Elliott, and the signing of Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain's first team chances are unlikely to increase.

Manchester United were rumoured to be set to make a shock move for the Reds man last week, with reports suggesting that the Merseyside club would be willing to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain for just £10million.

Villa are the current favourites to sign the midfielder at 7/2, with the Hammers close second favourites. Southampton and Newcastle are also thought to be keeping close tabs on the Englishman.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |