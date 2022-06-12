Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Journalist Says Aston Villa And West Ham Ideal Clubs For Liverpool Midfielder

Pete O'Rourke believes that Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should eye a move to Aston Villa or West Ham United this summer. 

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour for the Reds over the last few months, and has reportedly been given permission to leave the club before the start of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: "I think they’d be two good landing spots for Oxlade-Chamberlain if he does end up leaving this summer, two ambitious clubs. I think Oxlade-Chamberlain could add a lot to both sides as an attacking midfielder."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for the Reds

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The ex-Arsenal midfielder played 17 times in the Premier League last season, however 16 of these came in the first 22 matchdays. With the emergence of Harvey Elliott, and the signing of Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain's first team chances are unlikely to increase.

Manchester United were rumoured to be set to make a shock move for the Reds man last week, with reports suggesting that the Merseyside club would be willing to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain for just £10million.

Villa are the current favourites to sign the midfielder at 7/2, with the Hammers close second favourites. Southampton and Newcastle are also thought to be keeping close tabs on the Englishman.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool fans
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive Interview: Marcus Benito - El Chiringuito TV | Champions League Final Coverage

By Damon Carr2 minutes ago
minamino
Transfers

Wolves Favourites To Sign Liverpool Forward

By Joe Dixon31 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Robbie Fowler On Liverpool Bound Striker Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has His Wish Granted As Premier League Formalises Five Substitutions Rule

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger Usain Bolt
Match Coverage

Soccer Aid 2022: When & Where To Watch (TV) / Live Stream - Former Liverpool Player Jamie Carragher Joins Liam Payne, Usain Bolt, Cafu, Damian Lewis, Chelcee Grimes & Others Raising Money For UNICEF

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Rumoured Liverpool Target Christopher Nkunku To Be Offered New Contract By RB Leipzig

By Rowan Lee6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Darwin Nunez Medical Ahead Of His Move To Liverpool From Benfica

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Calvin Ramsey
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reach An Agreement To Sign Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey, Making It Two Deals In Two Days After Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr7 hours ago