Report: Journalist Urges Liverpool To Sign Arsenal And England Star

Journalist Ben Bocsak believes the Liverpool should go all out to try and sign Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka this summer, as the Reds look likely to lose Sadio Mane.

Reports over recent months have claimed that the Reds, along with Manchester City and Manchester United, have been keeping close tabs on the 20-year-old. Saka is under contract until 2024, and the Gunners have been working on a deal for him to extend his stay for some time now.

Bukayo Saka in Arsenal action (Photo by Sergio Ruiz / PRESSINPHOTO)

As per This Is Futbol, speaking to the Liverpool.com podcast, Bocsak said: "I think Saka will think about his future in the coming weeks and months, potentially. And definitely, definitely in the coming year. And if Liverpool have the funds, and the means to bring him to the club with the potential sale of Mane then I think it’s a no brainer."

Saka featured in every topflight match for the North London club last season, and contributed 11 goals and seven assists. He has become the Gunners key man over the last 18 months, and may feel it is time to move on from the club he has been at for 12 years. He has also spoken previously on his desire to play Champions League football - which of course the Gunners missed out on again last campaign.

