Report: Jude Bellingham Expected To Join Liverpool Next Summer

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to join Liverpool next summer, according to a report.

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham

There has been lots of speculation over recent months regarding the 19-year-old's future with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid all linked.

Despite the interest of some of Europe's biggest clubs, the Bundesliga team have remained resolute in their stance that they would not sell another young superstar in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to City.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Liverpool are now expected to sign the England international next summer.

The report comes amid claims from Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, that Naby Keita is unhappy at Liverpool, and could look to move this summer.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool's ageing and injury-prone midfield is in need of a refresh with no certainty over the futures of Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The claims that Liverpool are expected to sign Bellingham are positive but there has been nothing to suggest that a deal has already been struck for the talented midfielder so Reds fans need to contain their excitement for now.

