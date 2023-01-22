Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham 'Expected To Reject' New Borussia Dortmund Contract As Liverpool, Real Madrid & Manchester City Chase Transfer

Report: Jude Bellingham 'Expected To Reject' New Borussia Dortmund Contract As Liverpool, Real Madrid & Manchester City Chase Transfer

The England international is expected to depart the Bundesliga this summer.
Jude Bellingham is 'expected to reject' the offer of a new contract with Borussia Dortmund according to a report.

After a brilliant World Cup campaign in Qatar, speculation has ramped up suggesting that the midfielder will leave Dortmund this summer with Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City all interested in signing him.

It appears however that the Bundesliga outfit have not given up hope of extending the 19-year-old's stay in Germany with the offer of a new contract.

According to Ekrem Konur however, Bellingham will turn down any advances from Dortmund to renew his existing deal.

The claims from the freelance reporter provide another signal that a player many see as a generational talent will be on the move next summer for a large transfer fee.

Jurgen Klopp's midfield at Liverpool is in desperate need of a rebuild with his current options having suffered numerous injury problems and with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

Despite the urgent requirement for reinforcements, Liverpool appear to have patiently waited for the opportunity to sign Bellingham, who they have followed since his days at Birmingham City.

Whilst Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy appear to be willing to invest a huge amount in him, they will not have a free run at the player with both Real Madrid and Manchester City also reported as being keen to win the transfer race for the England international.

