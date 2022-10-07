Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed And Could Be In Range For Liverpool

As speculation continues regarding the future of Jude Bellingham, a report has emerged from Spain suggesting he may not prove to be as expensive as has been reported.

Jude Bellingham is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs. IMAGO / Revierfoto

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form for Dortmund this year and a number of top European clubs have been linked with a move for him including Liverpool and Real Madrid who have been reported as being in pole position.

Whilst he is contracted to the Bundesliga club until 2025, many believe that he will be on the move next summer despite Dortmund's attempts to tie him down to a new deal that could include a huge release clause.

Liverpool have received widespread criticism for their performances so far this season with the midfield under intense scrutiny after a lack of investment over the past 18 months with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all out of contract next summer.

There appears to be little doubt that Jurgen Klopp is keen on Bellingham but with prices over £130million being mentioned there were fears the Reds could be ruled out of the race.

According to Marca however, the prices quoted may not be as expensive as feared with the Spanish publication claiming he will be available for around £87million next summer.

Liverpool have proved in the past that they are willing to spend big on the right player with the likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Darwin Nunez.

The amount quoted of £87million could well be in range for many clubs so it could come down to the player's preference as to where he ends up.

