Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed For Interested Clubs Including Liverpool, Real Madrid And Manchester United

Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest talents in Europe and will be at the top of many clubs’ lists come next summer. The England youngster has continued to develop after leaving his hometown club Birmingham City for a brave move to Germany.

At such a young age, to move to a different country was as big as a move any footballer can make in their career. The Birmingham born midfielder turned down a move to Manchester United before moving to Borussia Dortmund, despite their best efforts to convince him.

Impressing both in the abundesliga and Champions League, Bellingham’s admirers has increased, giving the midfielder a choice of options for the next step in his career. Does he stay at Dortmund longer or will he make back himself at a bigger club?

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Price Revealed

One thing is for certain regarding the future of the 19-year-old and that is whoever is to sign him up, the money involved will be a huge sum and according to new reports, the fee of Jude Bellingham has been revealed.

Reported by James Pearce in The Athletic, Borussia Dortmund are looking for around £131.6m for the sale of their star man. This would make Bellingham the most expensive transfer in British football history.

Clubs looking to sign Bellingham are Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea. However, according to reports, it is The Reds that are front runners for his signature.

