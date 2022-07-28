Report: Jude Bellingham Revealed As Real Madrid Main Transfer Target Amid Liverpool Interest

Real Madrid's main transfer target next summer is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham according to a report.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with Liverpool as well as Los Blancos and Manchester City over recent weeks.

Bundesliga club, Dortmund, are in no mood to do business this summer however with the England international said to be 'untouchable' in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Pep Guardiola's team.

Rodrigo Fáez has told Madrid Extra that Bellingham will '100%' be the main transfer target for Real Madrid in 12 months' time as they greatly admire him.

Reports of late have suggested that Liverpool are trying to secure a deal for the young superstar similar to the one agreed for Naby Keita when the Guinea international was secured for a premium in the summer of 2017 but didn't actually transfer to Liverpool until a year later.

Jurgen Klopp will need to start looking at refreshing his midfield options with uncertainty over the future of Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who are both in the final year of their respective deals.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are all also on the wrong side of 30 so someone like Bellingham would seem to be a necessity.

As the World Cup in Qatar approaches, if Bellingham impresses on the global stage, the likelihood is it won't only be the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City interested and it could become a transfer tug of war.

