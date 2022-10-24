Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

As Jude Bellingham continues to impress for Borussia Dortmund, speculation regarding his future continues to grow.

The England international has been in brilliant form so far this season with eight goals across all competitions and four of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid according to reports. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Dortmund have been rumoured to still be trying to get Bellingham to agree to a contract extension but reports are persisting that he is likely to leave the club next summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid in pole position to secure his signature.

There were even reports suggesting that the Reds made a move to sign the player who many believe is a generational superstar during this summer's transfer window but were rebuffed with Dortmund unwilling to sell in the same window they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

A report has now emerged suggesting that Bellingham is open to leaving Dortmund when the current season ends.

That is according to reporter Jorge Picon of Relevo who also claims that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is Bellingham's preference though there is no certainty he will move there.

'The player has the idea of leaving Dortmund this summer and his preferred option is the white team [Real Madrid]. It is not definitive, but it can be key to getting the English signing.'

LFCTR Verdict

Bellingham's form has hit new heights this season and he is still only 19. The battle for his signature is likely to be an intense one and his price could continue to increase if he continues in the same vain which may not be to Liverpool's advantage.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |