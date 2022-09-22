Report: Jude Bellingham's Love For Steven Gerrard Could Play Huge Part In Transfer To Liverpool

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest, if not thee greatest player to play for Liverpool Football Club. Kids grew up shouting 'Gerrarrrd' when striking a ball in the playground.

A scouser not only leading his side to European and domestic glory but at times, dragging them by himself. Many exceptional players have graced the red of Liverpool, but none of them were as impactful on the fanbase as Stevie G.

Players, especially midfielders, of today idolised the Aston Villa manager and no more so than Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The former Birmingham City youngster has openly spoken of his admiration for Gerrard and has laughed off any other comparisons to his idol with the likes of Frank Lampard.

Borussia Dortmund have a lot of work to do next summer if they are to keep their talented midfielder, with Liverpool in pole position for his signature.

Everything seems to be pointing in one direction for the next step in Bellingham's career and that's Anfield.

James Pearce, via The Athletic, told of Bellingham's links with Liverpool, including looking up to the former Liverpool captain as a kid and now having a special bond with current Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The 19-year-old has described Henderson as 'the most professional player' he has ever played with.

Will Jude Bellingham be the player to next take the number 8 shirt at Liverpool and step into the shoes of his idol Steven Gerrard?

